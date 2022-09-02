Bung Moktar, wife to find out fate on corruption charges today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court is scheduled to decide on whether Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad will be acquitted or ordered to enter their defence on charges of corruption amounting to RM2.8 million over unit trust investments.

Sessions Court Judge Rozina Ayob is scheduled to deliver her decision at 3 pm.

If the court’s decision is in favor of the prosecution that there is a prima facie case against Bung Moktar and Zizie Izette, the couple will be called to enter their defence, while otherwise, they will be both freed of their charges.

On May 17, the prosecution closed its case after calling 30 witnesses to testify at the trial which began on Jan 2, 2020.

Among the prosecution witnesses called to testify were former finance minister II Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah, former Felcra Investments general manager Adnan Yusof, Felcra board member Dr Habibah Suleiman, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Assitant Superintendent Norsharil Saharom, as well as Public Mutual investment agents, Madhi Abdul Hamid and Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar.

The case is being handled by deputy public prosecutors Datuk Faridz Gohim Abdullah, Mohd Sophian Zakaria and Law Chin How, while lawyer M. Athimulan represents Bung Moktar and lawyers Datuk K. Kumaraendran and Ridha Abdah Subri are counsels for Zizie Izette.

On May 3, 2019, Bung Moktar pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to three charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM2.8 million to obtain approval for Felcra Berhad to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual unit trusts.

According to the first charge, Bung Moktar, who was then the non-executive chairman of Felcra, was accused of accepting bribes of RM2.2 million in cash from Public Mutual’s investment agent, Madhi Abdul Hamid, through Zizie Izette, at Public Bank’s Taman Melawati branch here between 12.30 pm and 5 pm on June 12, 2015.

For the second charge, Bung Moktar is accused of accepting a bribe of RM262,500 in cash from Madhi through the Public Islamic Treasures Growth Fund (PITGF) account number 044797816 registered in the name of Zizie Izette, for a similar purpose.

Bung Moktar, 64 is also accused of accepting a bribe of RM337,500 in cash from Public Mutual’s investment agent, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, through the Public Ittikal Sequel Fund (PITSEQ) account number 044797824 registered in the name of Zizie Izette.

The latter two offences were allegedly committed at the same location at 12.16 pm and 12.28 pm, on June 19, 2015.

Zizie, 44, pleaded not guilty to three charges of abetting her husband in the matter at the same place, date and time. - Bernama