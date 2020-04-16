Bung Moktar, Zizie Izette corruption trial to resume on April 29

KUALA LUMPUR: The corruption trial of Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Datin Seri Zizie A.Samad will resume on April 29 at the sessions court here.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry said this is in view of the extension of the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) from April 15 to 28, as announced by the government.

“I was informed by the sessions court’s interpreter that the trial will resume on April 29, as well as on May 12 to 15, and May 21 as fixed earlier,“ he told Bernama via WhatsApp message, here today.

The court had previously set April 10, 17, 28-29, and May 12-15, 21 for the trial which is scheduled to see the cross-examination of the fifth prosecution witness before Judge Rozina Ayob.

On May 3 last year, Bung Moktar, 60, pleaded not guilty at the sessions court on two counts of receiving bribes of RM2.2 million and RM262,500 respectively for obtaining approval for Felcra to make a RM150 million investment in unit trusts products of Public Mutual.

Bung Moktar, who was then the Felcra non-executive chairman, was accused of taking the bribes from Public Mutual’s investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid, 38, through his wife Zizie Ezette at Taman Melawati branch of Public Bank Berhad at No. 262-265, Jalan Bandar 12, Taman Melawati here between 12.30pm and 5pm on June 12, 2015.

Bung Moktar also claimed trial for the charge of taking for himself a bribe of RM337,500 from another Public Mutual’s investment agent Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, 42, under the name of Zizie Izette for the same purpose. The offence was allegedly committed at the same location on June 19, 2015.

Zizie Ezette also pleaded not guilty to the three charges of abetting with her husband on the same matter at the same place, dates and time. - Bernama