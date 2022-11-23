Bung slams MCA for wanting Zahid out

PETALING JAYA: Sabah Barisan Nasional chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has slammed MCA for calling on BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to resign as the coalition’s chief.

He also added that MCA should ask itself on why it only won two parliamentary seats out of the 44 it was given to contest in the general election.

The Kinabatangan MP then pointed out it is not fair for MCA to point the finger at Zahid when they did not acknowledge their own mistakes.

Earlier it was reported that MCA’s Datuk Chong Sin Woon wanted Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to replace Zahid.