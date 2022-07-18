Bung to FT Minister: Can you guarantee that KL won’t flood again

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) has called on Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim to assure that the capital city will be free of flash floods, FMT reports.

“There must be assurances that KL will not suffer any more flash floods,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat.

Bung also urged Shahidan to reveal how much money had been allocated for flood prevention measures in Kuala Lumpur.

He said this in response to Shahidan’s answer to a question from Fong Kui Lun (PH-Bukit Bintang) at Dewan Rakyat today.

The DAP man had earlier asked what the ministry was doing to mitigate flash floods in the city.