PETALING JAYA: Cosmo Restaurants Sdn Bhd, a franchisee of Burger King Corporation has set aside RM65 million for 50 new outlets in Malaysia over the next two years.

Chief executive officer Ng Lee Tieng said the outlets would be located in the central, southern and northern regions.

While acknowledging the uptrend in online food purchasing, the company still believes in serving walk-in customers.

“Consumers seek to enjoy a night out with family and friends at a restaurant that doubles as an event, that also serves real food put together in record time,“ she told reporters at the opening of Burger King’s 100th outlet here today.

Located at the ground floor of IPC Shopping Centre, the restaurant features a garden grill concept that is intended to bring the brand back to its roots and provide diners with a holistic authentic flame grill burger dining experience.

Explaining the design, Ng said the new concept uses construction materials such as bamboo, brick, natural copper and reclaimed wood to bolster the flame-grilling traditions of the brand.

“Redesigning our 100th restaurant is one of the various innovative ways we are evolving to create a better dining experience for our customers to enjoy 100 per cent authentic burgers that are free from artificial ingredients, fillers, preservatives and food dyes,“ she added.

To celebrate its 100th restaurant in Malaysia, Burger King is giving away 100 burgers at all its outlets nationwide except branches located at the airport and Sunway Lagoon on Jan 18, 2020. — Bernama