Burglary: Cops bust Eddy Gang with arrest of five members

PONTIAN: The “Eddy Gang” who had been committing burglaries in broad daylight, was busted with the arrest of its five members including a former football player last Monday (July 3).

Pontian district police chief Supt Mohammad Shofee Tayib said with the arrest of the five men aged 24 to 34, the police have solved 13 cases in the districts of Pontian, Batu Pahat, Tangkak and Muar.

He said the gang is believed to have been active since last May, targeting empty houses between 2 pm to 3 pm when the owners are away at work.

“They will prise open a gate or window before entering the house to steal valuables such as jewelry, cash, designer watches and bags.

“Before the arrest, they were all believed to be breaking into a house in Sanglang, Benut. On realising their presence the house owner gave chase causing the suspects’ car to skid and crash near the location,” he told reporters at the Pontian district police headquarters (IPD), here today.

Mohammad Shofee said two of the suspects were arrested after the car crashed, while the other three who fled were later nabbed at two separate locations around Forest City, Iskandar Puteri and Johor Bahru on the same day.

“Total seizure amounted to RM350,000 and all five suspects who tested positive for drugs have criminal records. They have been remanded until July 17 and the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking,“ he said.

In a separate case, 26 foreign immigrants, including a ground coordinator, three sea coordinators and a housekeeper were nabbed as they were trying to leave the country through an unapproved route.

They were arrested between 6pm (July 10) and 7am (July 11) in Sungai Buntu, here.

“Migrant smuggling is believed to have been active since last month, where those who wish to leave the country through an ungazetted route will have to pay between RM2,000 and RM3,700 per person,“ he said.

The 19 men, six women and a little boy have been remanded until Aug 6 and the case is being investigated under Sections 26A, 26 F and 26J of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007 and the Immigration Act 1959/63. -Bernama