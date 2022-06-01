Burnt body of a woman found near Kuala Kangsar river

IPOH: The burnt body of a woman was found by the Kuala Kangsar River in Kampung Talang Hulu, Kuala Kangsar yesterday.

A passer by discovered the body at about 3.05 pm and alerted the police.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, in a statement last night said forensics and K9 teams were then dispatched to the scene.

He said a preliminary investigation found that the victim was believed to have been murdered and burnt at the same place.

“The victim has not been identified and the body has been taken to the Kuala Kangsar Hospital Forensic Unit for an autopsy to determine the cause of death,” he said.

Mior Faridalathrash said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He also urged those with information on the incident or a missing family member to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer ASP Mohd Subkey Alias at 013-9285436. - Bernama