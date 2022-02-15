Burnt body with stab wounds found in old cinema

ALOR SETAR: A man was found dead with stab wounds to his hands and face before his body was set on fire in an old cinema in Jalan Simpang Kuala near here today.

Kedah Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Datuk G Suresh Kumar said in the 7 am incident, the Jalan Raja Fire and Rescue Station had received an emergency call regarding a fire in the abandoned building.

“Firefighters then discovered the body at the bottom of a burnt mattress and sofa in a room on the top floor of the building.

“The fire brigade then informed police whereupon an examination of the dead man in his late 40s showed there were stab wounds on the hands and face of the victim, who was believed to have been killed before being set alight,“ he said when met at the scene today.

He said police later arrested a 59-year-old man in the area at 9.15 am to assist in the investigation.

“Investigations also showed the suspect had criminal records, including drug cases. Police believe the incident involved more than one suspect but not a gang.

“Police also found a knife at the bottom of the building. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and the victim’s body has been sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here for an autopsy,“ he said.

It was learnt that the old cinema was used as a refuge by the homeless. - Bernama