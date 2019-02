PETALING JAYA: The karaoke lounge in Ipoh that caught fire last week was never meant to operate as an entertainment centre.

The eight-storey building where the nightspot was located had originally been designed for office use only, Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting director Sayani Saidon told theSun today.

“The owners of the karaoke lounge did not get the necessary approval for ‘change of usage’ for the outlet,“ she added.

Sayani said her department would leave it to the local authorities to act against the operators of the nightspot.

Earlier, Fire and Rescue Department national director Datuk Mohamad Hamdan Wahid told theSun that a team from Putrajaya was already in Ipoh to conduct investigations.

“Officers from the investigation and operational divisions in Putrajaya have taken charge of the probe because of the high number of casualties,“ he said.

“They are there only to determine if there is any element of sabotage. The Perak Fire and Rescue Department remains responsible for other aspects of the investigations.”

Hamdan said the findings of the investigators are expected to be ready soon.

Six people were killed in the fire on Feb 20. Three of them were foreigners. The identity of one person has yet to be established.

Two other people were critically injured, while seven others escaped unscathed. The blaze occurred at 5.40am on the fourth floor of the building on Jalan Raja Dr Nazrin Shah.

Of the six killed, two were Vietnamese women identified as Ngu Yen Thi Trang, 19, and Ngu Yen Thi Thuy Dhong, 21. The men killed were two Malaysians Tai Chee Kin, 37, and Lau Wai Hoong, 36, a Bangladeshi and as yet to be identified person.

Malaysian Ng Kook Eng, 39, and an unidentified man were critically injured.

The bodies of Tai and Lau were found near the exit of the premises. Three others, including a woman, were found in the washroom and the six victim, also a woman, was recovered just outside the lounge.