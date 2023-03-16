Bursa Malaysia denies issuing investment call on WhatsApp

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd today denied issuing any communication related to investment on WhatsApp application and urged the public to be wary and alert of investment scams.

In a statement, the exchange said the most recent scam noted is on WhatsApp, where recipients are prompted to follow up on their trading accounts or join a WhatsApp group by calling a name and mobile number provided in the WhatsApp message.

“Bursa Malaysia categorically denies issuing this communication,“ it said.

The exchange has noted an increase in reports of investment scams, with scammers using various social media channels, including popular chat applications such as Whatsapp, Telegram and iMessage to lure unsuspecting members of the public to participate in dubious investment schemes.

Bursa Malaysia further advised members of the public to be vigilant when approached by parties misrepresenting themselves as the exchange, its employees or endorsed third-party agents.

It added that other recent scams include using names and photographs of Bursa Malaysia’s top management to entice the public to invest in unauthorised investment schemes.

“Bursa Malaysia would also like to remind members of the public to only invest with licensed investment professionals,“ it added.

The #StayAlert initiative is part of Bursa Malaysia’s ongoing public service to educate members of the public against investment scams, which includes the ongoing Sens-Ability financial management programme.

Members of the public are advised to visit Bursa Academy at https://bursaacademy.bursamarketplace.com/en/investor-alert for a list of licensed intermediaries and representatives. - Bernama