Burst bund in Tanjong Karang, work in progress

SHAH ALAM: A bund near Pekan Tanjong Karang, near here, was reported to have burst while upgrading work was in progress, causing water to overflow to the nearby areas.

Selangor Fire and Rescue director Norazam Khamis said the water had receded and the situation was under control.

He said the department was monitoring the situation for high tide, expected at 6 pm today.

The Selangor Drainage and Irrigation Department is repairing the bunds and the work is expected to be ready before the high tide occurs, he added. - Bernama