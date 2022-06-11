Burst Bund: Seven in family evacuated in Tanjong Karang

SHAH ALAM: Seven in a family had to be evacuated after their house was flooded after a bund in Tanjong Karang near here burst early today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Norazam Khamis said all victims, aged between four and 70, were moved to a neighbour’s house.

“Eight rescuers from the Tanjong Karang Fire and Rescue station were rushed to the scene after being alerted of the incident at 4.07 am,” he said in a statement here today.

Norazam said the one-metre-high water had since receded and the situation was now under control.

He said they were also in contact with the Selangor Department of Irrigation and Drainage to repair the bund.

“We are still monitoring the situation for any possibility,” he added. - Bernama