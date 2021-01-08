Burst pipe causes water disruption in KL, Petaling, Hulu Langat

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 121 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling and Hulu Langat are experiencing unscheduled water supply disruption from 1 pm today, following a burst pipe at Jalan Sering, Taman Sungai Sering in Cheras.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement today said the incident was caused by the sewerage pipe installation works carried out by a third party on Jan 2.

“The repair work is expected to be completed by 3 am tomorrow and water will be supplied to consumers’ premises once repair work has been completed.

“The water supply recovery time will vary from one area to another depending on the location and distance of the consumers’ premises,” it said.

For the latest update on the unscheduled water supply disruption, consumers can visit the Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com or refer to all its official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application. -Bernama