Burst sewage pipe in Likas to be fixed within a month: Peter

KOTA KINABALU: Sewage repair works at two locations in Likas will be completed within four weeks, said Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony.

According to him, when the repair work is completed, the Teluk Likas pump station will be able to resume operations to channel sewage to the Sewage Treatment Centre in Inanam.

He said the repair works would be handled by a newly appointed contractor after the previous government-appointed contractor failed to complete the work in good condition.

“Once the sewage water at the Teluk Likas pump station can be channelled to the Sewage Treatment Centre in Inanam, there will be no more pollution in the drains and lagoons in Teluk Likas, and will save the residents from uncomfortable foul stench,“ he told reporters after visiting the pump station here, yesterday.

According to him, the newly appointed contractor will be working day and night to complete the repair works, adding that the sewage pipes in the district were susceptible to damage as they were more than 30 years old. - Bernama