KUALA LUMPUR: The bodies of eleven foreign victims who were involved in the factory bus accident near the MASKargo area in Sepang yesterday, have not been claimed by their next-of-kin, said KLIA district police chief ACP Zulkifli Adamshah.

He said nine of the bodies had undergone post-mortem while two others have yet to be identified at the Serdang Hospital Forensic Medical Department.

“Seventeen people reported to be injured or in critical condition are still hospitalised with seven being treated at the Serdang Hospital, six in Putrajaya, two in Banting, one each in Kajang and Klang,“ he said when contacted today.

Zulkifli said the remains of bus driver S. Suresh, 43, were claimed by his next-of-kin yesterday.

Yesterday, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) were instructed to conduct an investigation into the bus operator company after its bus was involved in the accident.

In the crash, the bus carrying 43 MASKargo contract workers plunged into a monsoon drain killing 12 people including the driver. — Bernama