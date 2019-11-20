Bus driver dies from heart attack before crashing

GEORGE TOWN: A tour bus driver died from a heart attack before crashing into an apparel shop at the Hutton Lane - Jalan Larut junction here in a pre-dawn accident.

Lee Kim Thai, aged 64, from Parit Buntar in Perak, was pronounced dead by emergency responders who rushed to the scene around 6am today.

Lee had earlier picked up 20 Chinese nationals from the Voux Hotel here to ferry them to the Penang International Airport when the tragedy struck.

The 20 tourists escaped injury. They were sent to the airport in another bus.

Pathologist Dr Goon Hoong Tatt, who conducted the post mortem, certified the cause of death as coronary atherosclerosis.

This is the third of such uncommon accident to have happened in Penang in the past month, involving foreign nationals.

The first was when a female from China lost control of her vehicle and plunged right into a group of road-users at the traffic junction along Jalan Datuk Keramat and killed a motorcyclist waiting at the lights.

Last week, a Vietnamese female national rammed into a garbage truck operator while he was removing the trash from his truck along the Anson Road. Severe injuries led to amputation of his left leg.

All the accidents occurred in the pre-dawn hours here.