Bus driver escapes with minor injuries in machete attack

SEREMBAN: A bus driver escaped with minor injuries after turning the tables on his machete-wielding attacker in an incident in front of the Port Dickson Health Clinic, near here, yesterday.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the 24-year-old suspect who was under the influence of alcohol, has been remanded for four days from today, to facilitate investigations.

He said the bus driver, a former soldier with unarmed combat experience managed to subdue the man and later handed him over to the police.

“In the 8.30pm incident yesterday, while the bus was stationary, a man suddenly smashed the door located next to the driver’s seat and tried to attack the victim.

“A fight ensued but the bus driver who suffered injuries on his fingers and face finally managed to overpower the machete-armed man,” he said adding that damage to the bus door was estimated at RM1,000.

The case is being investigated under Sections 324 and 427 of the Penal Code. — Bernama