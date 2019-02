HULU SELANGOR: A bus driver was killed while 10 passengers were injured after the bus they were traveling hit a lorry at Km409.4 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) south-bound today.

In the 4.43am incident, Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Lim Bak Phai said the bus driver was killed at the scene after sustaining serious injuries.

“The accident occurred while the bus was travelling from Kedah to Shah Alam. Upon reaching the scene, we believe the bus hit the back of the lorry which was carrying latex materials. The lorry was traveling at the left side of the highway,“ he said.

Following the crash, Lim said the bus driver was trapped and died at the scene.

“There were 30 passengers in board and 10 suffered injuries. Others escaped unhurt,“ he said.

The injured passengers were sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.

The lorry driver did not suffer any injuries but police detained him after checks showed he was wanted by cops for a criminal breach of trust case.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.