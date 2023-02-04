Bus driver summoned by JPJ for using handphone while driving

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) summoned a bus driver who was using a handphone while driving from Penang to Ipoh recently.

Its director-general, Datuk Zailani Hashim in a statement today said investigations revealed that the bus, bearing registration number ALM 9815, is owned by a company operating in Butterworth, Penang.

“The JPJ would like to emphasise that using a mobile phone while driving is a serious and dangerous offence that can pose risks of road accidents, not only to bus passengers, but also to other road users,“ he said.

A 20-second video went viral on social media showing a bus driver using a handphone while he was driving, with both his elbows used to hold the steering wheel when he was attending the phone.

The video drew widespread criticism as a result of the driver clearly disregarding the safety of passengers and other road users.

According to Zailani, JPJ’s further investigations revealed that the bus driver had 13 previous traffic offences.

In addition, he called for the public to be JPJ’s “eyes and ears” and urged members of the public to channel any complaints regarding road offences through the MyJPJ application via the menu e-Aduan@jpj or aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my. - Bernama