IPOH: All bus operators especially stage bus companies that receive subsidies from the government have been required to provide a cashless payment system for their services.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said it was one of the conditions stipulated by the government in the agreement with the bus operators, in an effort to transform the country into a digital economy.

“Any bus operator receiving a subsidy from the government has been required to provide the cashless payment system.

“We hope they can start using the system soon,” he told a press conference after launching the cashless system for myBAS Ipoh at the Meru Raya Terminal, here today.

He said the government would review the subsidy allocation if the bus operators involved refused to implement the system as required.

He said the implementation of a cashless system in public transport did not involve high cost and most cashless payment system companies were willing to work with bus operators for the purpose.

“It is hoped that consumers will be able to adapt to this system and we are confident that with the introduction of the system it will improve efficiency of public transport in the country,” he said.

In his speech, he said myBAS Ipoh, operated by Perak Transit Berhad, was the first myBAS in the country to use the cashless payment system.

Loke said people with disabilities, senior citizens and students will still get to enjoy half priced fares by using the Touch ‘n Go and Concession cards, similar to using cash.

He said passengers can use Touch ‘n Go cards, including identification cards to make payment, apart from purchasing Touch ‘n Go and Concession cards at RM10 and RM15, respectively, at the Medan Kid Bus Station and Meru Raya Terminal.

He also noted that the number of passengers of myBAS Ipoh has shown an impressive increase, from 86,263 people in September 2016 to 161,964 passengers in December last year. - Bernama