PETALING JAYA: Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) announced today it already has plans in place that will ensure smooth operations of its services, as the ‘Movement Control Order’ imposed by the goverment due to the Covid-19 outbreak kicks in tomorrow.

It said its Business Continuity Plan (BCP) had kicked in on March 5, and is being initiated “in phases including the split team arrangements, which involves

PNB’s Leadership Team as well as core investment and operations teams”.

“Effective 18 March 2020, all employees will be working from home, except for employees in certain critical core functions who will be operating on rotation basis between PNB’s main office, alternate work site and home,“ read a statement from PNB today.

“PNB would like to reassure all stakeholders that its business activities and operations will continue to run normally despite the change in working arrangements, as employees are equipped with the necessary systems and tools to operate at full capacity in a situation such as this.”

PNB added that rigorous temperature screenings are being conducted at its main office, and all Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASNB) branches nationwide.

Although there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 amongst PNB employees, the company says it is limiting its employees’ business meetings and travelling.

“All ASNB branches will continue to operate as usual but on a scaled down basis during the two-week Movement Control Order,“ it added.

“Unit holders are strongly encouraged to use the myASNB portal and mobile application for transactions not involving redemption of units, which can still be carried out at ASNB branches or any agent/bank branches.”