PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will operate as usual during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order from today (March 18) to March 31.

MACC in a statement said the commission had implemented the disease preventive measures at all its offices nationwide.

“In the interest of the public, the Commission has imposed a ban on the presence of outsiders on the premises of the MACC except for certain individuals,“ it said.

It said they included witnesses called to assist in the investigation process.

Also included are individuals arrested by the MACC for investigative purposes; complainant or informant and other individuals who need to meet with MACC officers for the purpose of investigation. - Bernama