KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix) said work would be carried out as usual at his ministry despite the enforcement of the Movement Control Order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection which began at midnight.

He said this was important to ensure the ministry’s focus and plans with regards to Covid-19 were not disrupted.

“I have issued a directive that work be carried out as usual whether it be done from home, online or any other way,” he said in a posting on his Facebook.

Hishammuddin also asserted that effort to bring home Malaysians from Italy and Iran was the main focus of the ministry at present.

“Today I have directed Wisma Putra to also take a look at our people in the United States,” said the minister.

He reminded Malaysians in Covid-19 affected countries to register and communicate with Malaysian embassies at respective countries to facilitate monitoring and consular assistance.

Hishammuddin also thanked Wisma Putra community including those overseas for their commitment in carrying out their duty since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak. - Bernama