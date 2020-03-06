Business as usual in MACC, says outgoing chief commissioner

PETALING JAYA: Outgoing Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya says the graft buster will continue to be uncompromising and tireless in the fight against corruption.

“It is business as usual in the MACC, in the capable hands of my officers,” she said in a statement today.

Earlier, Latheefa had announced her resignation from the post.

Latheefa said she had submitted her resignation letter to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 2, subject to approval from the King.

She dismissed claims she was pressured to resign. Instead, she said she intends to return to being a human rights advocate.

“Throughout this week I have met with and briefed my deputy Datuk Seri Azam Baki as well as other MACC department heads in order to ensure an orderly handover of duties,“ she said in a statement today.

Latheefa added that she has briefed the prime minister about the commission’s ongoing actions and efforts for the recovery of the stolen 1MDB monies from abroad.

“He was fully supportive of these actions.

“I also took the opportunity to wish him and the new government every success in advancing the welfare and best interests of the people,“ she said.

“I also thank former Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, my colleagues in the MACC and the rakyat for all the support I have received during my tenure as chief commissioner.

“God bless our country!” she said.

Latheefa’s entry into the MACC happened after Pakatan Harapan took over Putrajaya from Barisan Nasional following the 14th General Election.

She was appointed by Mahathir and assumed her duty as the commission’s chief on June 1, 2019.

Mahathir was reported as saying that the decision to make her the MACC chief commissioner was his sole decision and was not deliberated with the Cabinet.

“Because she is very strict; she sees what is the truth... we need somebody who has a strong character,“ Mahathir was reported as saying.

Latheefa is the second official appointed by the former Pakatan Harapan administration to quit their post following the change of government last week.

On Feb 28, Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas officially resigned from his post.