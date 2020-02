GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow will be meeting the two state Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) assemblymen – Zolkifly Md Lazim (Teluk Bahang) and Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq (Bertam) – to get a clearer picture of their status.

PPBM had announced that it was leaving the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition which governs Penang, of which DAP is the dominant party with 19 state seats followed by PKR with 14.

Under the amended state constitution where an anti-party hopping law was enacted in 2016; those who leave the ruling state government would have their seats automatically vacated.

PPBM’s exit from PH can thus lead to two by-elections in Penang.

Other than that, it’s business as usual as Penang continues to function normally despite the political crisis at the federal level.

Two state executive councillors here; Jagdeep Singh Deo and Yeoh Soon Hin, held public engagements earlier today, touching on their portfolios of housing and tourism respectively.

Yeoh announced a discount offer of 50% to people who are Penang residents for 19 tourism landmarks to boost the industry after the novel coronavirus (covid-19) scared away thousands of tourists.

While Chow has asserted that it is “business as usual,” in the state, questions remain over the fate of former Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mansor Othman and Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin, who is also a state executive councillor.

Mansor, who is Nibong Tebal MP, was among the 11 PKR parliamentarians to have left the ruling coalition to form their own political bloc.

Mansor remains uncontactable while the whereabouts of Afif remains unknown.

Afif was believed to be close to former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who was speculated to be among those who had conspired to leave PKR with the intention of forming another federal government with Barisan Nasional and PAS.