Business consultant pleads not guilty to cheating charges involving MITRA funds

KUALA LUMPUR: A business consultant pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to 15 counts of cheating involving over RM300,000 of Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) funds three years ago.

The charges state that the accused, P. Anbalahgan (pix), 61 is alleged to have cheated MITRA Training Education Section Assistant Director, R. Kavithah by inducing her to believe that several documents handed over were genuine.

They include three Hong Leong bank statements and eight official receipts under the name Bengkel Motor Steben, four invoices presented in the periodic report and the final report of the Performance of the Socio-economic Development Programme for the Malaysian Indian Community of the National Unity Ministry dated April 14, 2020.

This induced Kavithah to deposit RM331,047 into Bengkel Motor Steben’s account.

All of the offences were allegedly committed at MITRA at the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya on April 14 and Dec 3, 2020.

The charge under Section 420 of the Penal Code provides for a prison sentence of not less than one year and not more than 10 years with whipping and a fine upon conviction.

Anbalahgan also pleaded not guilty to 15 alternative charges on the same offences allegedly committed at the same place and time.

Judge Suzana Hussin fixed bail at RM20,000, to be paid in three instalments by Oct 11 as requested by the accused, with one surety for all the charges.

She then set Nov 3 for case mention. -Bernama