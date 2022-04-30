Business e-mail compromise cases in Johor record more than RM800,000 in losses

JOHOR BAHRU: Cases of business e-mail compromise (BEC) on individuals or companies in Johor recorded losses amounting to RM802,890 from January 1 to this Wednesday.

However, Johor Commercial CID chief ACP Amran Md Jusin said the total losses showed a falling trend compared to RM3.43 million recorded during the same period last year.

“The modus operandi used by syndicates is by sending an e-mail similar to the real e-mail of a business partner of the victim or company and ordering them to carry out payment to other bank accounts and not the usual bank account used by the business partner.

“In this regard, members of the public especially traders and company owners communicating with business partners via e-mail have to be careful when receiving such e-mails,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said cases of fraud by impersonating as partners or certain individuals via Telegram application to borrow money in this state recorded RM259,450 in losses from Jan 1 to this Wednesday.

Amran said the total losses involving 39 cases, also saw a drop compared to the total losses of RM462,368 with 75 cases recorded during the same period last year.

“The modus operandi of such syndicates is to hack the Telegram account of the victim and contact the list of friends by using the picture profile of the victim to seek financial assistance.

“To avoid such incidents from recurring, the people are advised to activate the confirmation of security pin as a two-step verification of their Telegram accounts,’ he said.

He advised members of the public with such problems to contact CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559 or 03-26101599 to obtain further information. - Bernama