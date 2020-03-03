Business groups want stability and economic stimulus from Muhyiddin

INDUSTRY players want newly minted Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to focus first on stimulating and strengthening the economy.

SME Association of Malaysia president Datuk Michael Kang Hua Keong said the association hopes Muhyiddin can also concentrate on building a stable government to avert further political crises.

Speaking to Nanyang Siang Pau, Kang said, given that the country’s economy had already been slipping in the last two years, the recent fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak and the latest political crisis had caused the people, business community and foreign investors to lose confidence in Malaysia.

“The immediate task of the new government is to stimulate the economy and regain the confidence of the people and foreign investors,” he said.

He suggested that the new government formulate business-friendly policies to attract, particularly local investors to invest in the domestic market.

Kang also hopes Muhyiddin’s government will roll out a better economic stimulus package.

He felt that the 2020 Economic Stimulus Package announced by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was a mere extension of Budget 2020.

He lamented that the policies formulated by the previous government were not business-friendly, citing they were aimed at just collecting more taxes.

Business-friendly means reducing red tape in investment processes and removing unnecessary taxation, he added.

Meanwhile, Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers president Datuk Soh Thian Lai urged the new government to implement, without delay, the RM20 billion economic stimulus package meant to mitigate the adverse impact of Covid-19.

He said the federation hopes the new government will be able to inspire confidence through bolstering the economy and focusing on investment including foreign direct investment.

He also hopes the government will look into more ways to reduce the cost of living so the people can enjoy better quality of life.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Employers Federation executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan said the new government should carry on with the implementation of the economic stimulus package but it needs to be tweaked and expanded as the Covid-19 crisis had affected not only the tourism industry, but other sectors.

He said the federation will seek a meeting with the new government on measures that should be included in the package.

Shamsuddin reiterated the call for a moratorium on the new minimum pay, which came into effect in January, until the economy recovers.

He also urges the government to consider providing incentives to employers who do not lay off workers.