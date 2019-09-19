Business of local barbers affected by foreigners with no valid permits

KUALA LUMPUR: The actions of a large number of barbershops, which hire foreign barbers without valid permits, have affected the income of other local barbers who have carried out their businesses legally.

The Malaysian Indian Hairdressing Saloon Owners Association (Mindas) has called on the government to identify foreigners who work illegally in the sector as well to allow the hiring of foreign workers in the (hairdressing) service sub-sector.

Mindas treasurer M. Jeyakumar told a press conference that it was estimated that the number of barbershops had reduced by 40% since 2016 because of competition from businessmen who employ foreign workers without valid permits.

In addition, the association was also adversely affected by the previous government’s decisions, which had frozen the intake of foreign workers in the sector and sought to hire local workers through the Labour Department and Job Malaysia, but received no response.

“It is not that association members do not want to employ local workers, but local workers are not too keen. It also involves high costs which has led to many barbershops closing down.”

Mindas also appealed to the Government and the Home Ministry to review the policy on freezing the recruitment of foreign workers for the sector since 2009 and its replacement policy.

On Aug 8, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin said in a statement that the government will discontinue the hiring of foreign workers for service sub-sectors comprising laundry, textile, hair dressing and goldsmith businesses in stages, beginning from this year until 2021. - Bernama