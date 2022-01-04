Business outlet offers to settle summonses issued to patrons

PETALING JAYA: A business outlet in Puchong near here surprised its patrons when it decided to settle the summonses issued to customers for non-compliance of the pandemic standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Late on New Year’s Day as revellers celebrated the occasion, a police team conducted an inspection at the Light Concept Bar in Puchong to ensure compliance of the SOPs was in place.

The police team found a number of patrons had allegedly breached the rules and issued them compound summonses.

Regretting the disruption to the celebration, the management of the Light Concept Bar stepped up quickly the following day and offered to pay the fine for all its affected patrons.

In a Facebook posting, the management apologised to its patrons and maintained that it had observed the government’s guidelines on the SOPs.

It said that the findings of the police of the breach was final and the management had no control over it.

The management said it will take responsibility to settle the fines for its affected patrons and urged them to hand over the compound summonses to the Light Concept Bar.

The bar also went a step further to “compensate” its affected patrons with cash discount coupons.

In response to the generous offer, netizens applauded the bar’s management for being a responsible business outlet, calling on the public to support the nightspot.