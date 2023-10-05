Business owner charged with possessing uncertified communication equipment

SEREMBAN: A business owner pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of possessing communication equipment not certified by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Chiah Mei Chi (pix), 32, was charged with possessing one unit of SVICLOUD wireless media player (model 3 Pro) and eight units of model M8S PRO W for the purpose of selling them at VS Play Gadget Store in Lukut, Port Dickson, at 12.50 pm on July 28, last year.

The charges, under Regulations 16(1)(b) and 16(1)(d) of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000 and punishable under Regulation 16(3) of the same regulation, carry a maximum fine of RM300,000 or jail term not exceeding three years or both.

MCMC prosecuting officer Mai Zairani Zainal Abidin prosecuted, while Chiah was represented by counsel Vivek Sukumaran.

Judge Mazni Nawi allowed her bail of RM5,000 in one surety and set June 21 for mention of the case. -Bernama