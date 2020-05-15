SEARCH
15 May 2020 / 15:45 H.
    Business premises in Kelantan allowed to open at 8am

KOTA BARU: Business premises in Kelantan are allowed to open as early as 8am under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) during Ramadan, effective tomorrow.

Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix) said they would be allowed to operate from 8am to 7pm, instead of from 9am to 7pm previously.

“The business premises include shopping complex, supermarket, departmental store, pharmacy, boutique, shops selling clothing and mini-market.

“All premises are required to ensure all the standard operating procedures are complied with,” he said in a statement here today. - Bernama

