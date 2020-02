KUALA LUMPUR: Businesses that are most severely affected by the Covid-19 outbreak can expect to receive direct assistance under the economic stimulus package, especially those in the tourism, retail and aviation sectors, said International Trade and Industry deputy minister Dr Ong Kian Ming (pix).

“We have given our recommendations and I am sure the Finance Ministry is taking a fair view to coordinate all the efforts,” Ong told the media after launching the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre’s (MITEC) Smart Trade Zone (STZ) here, today.

He also said that business performance is expected to rebound in the second half of this year, and asked industry players to be prepared to attract more investors coming out from China and multinational corporations, given Malaysia’s stable and business-friendly environment.

“Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, we are also cautiously optimistic that we can continue to attract quality investments once business resumes as usual,” said Ong.

Meanwhile, on the STZ, he said the facility allows businesses to converge and harvest new potential leads, especially through its Smart Partners Programme.

The programme provides businesses with opportunities for collaborations, allow them to participate in business forums, consultations and global missions, as well as facilitating data and resource sharing via the STZ mobile application (app).

“Users can expect to have the ease of booking meeting spaces, review their events and generate QR codes as virtual business cards,” said MITEC’s chief executive office Gunther Beissel.

He added that STZ members would be able to utilise the facility for free for the first six months of their registration. - Bernama