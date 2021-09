PETALING JAYA: The resumption of most business activities from yesterday has come as a relief for many in the Klang Valley.

But health experts have warned that failure to continue observing standard operating procedures (SOP) could reverse the gains the nation had fought so hard to achieve.

While the number of new infections still hover around the 20,000 level, up to 97% of them are mild or asymptomatic.

Universiti Malaya professor of epidemiology and public health Dr Sanjay Rampal described the transition to Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan as “timely”, given that Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has announced that Malaysia plans to treat Covid-19 as an endemic from the end of October.

Sanjay said it has been a challenge for those in the Klang Valley, the commercial nerve centre of the country, during the past several weeks as the government fought to strike a balance between ensuring health and reviving the economy.

“Although we have moved into Phase 2, people should continue to observe the SOP by ensuring hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing and wearing a mask.”

“Also consider limiting the number of people in social engagements, and advocate masking in the presence of a high number of people in closed environments,” he said.

Malaysia Shopping Malls Association president Tan Sri Teo Chiang Kok described the transition as great news.

“We have appealed for a resumption of business activities for months now. With well over 80% of the population immunised, this is appropriate.”

Teo said retailers had accepted months ago that Covid-19 had become endemic in Malaysia and this has been reinforced by Khairy’s statement.

He added that the introduction of privileges for those who have been fully vaccinated would enable people to seek employment or return to work.

“There should no longer be a distinction between ‘essential’ and

‘non-essential’ sectors.

“The fact that a particular sector exists means it is already playing an essential role in the supply chain,” he said, adding that when employers are able to revive their businesses and salaries are back to pre-Covid levels, it would encourage spending, creating a multiplier effect for the economy.

“This will lead to a revival for the retail sector, and livelihoods will be restored.”

Teo also gave an assurance that retailers would comply strictly with all SOP.

“Malls will continue to provide hand sanitisers and the premises will be cleaned and sanitised regularly,” he added.

He said all shopping malls now ensure proper ventilation and have introduced ‘air-scrubbing’ to improve air quality.

“The air-conditioning system can be enhanced by upgrading it with MERV 13 filters and installation of UV lights to remove bacteria and viruses from the air,” he said.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Association (Samenta) said any move to reopen and allow businesses to operate is a good move.

“The relaxation to enable those in the entertainment sector to operate at certain capacities is definitely welcomed and revenue is expected to increase in tandem with the economic recovery,” said Samenta secretary-general Yeoh Seng Hooi.

In a statement issued to theSun, TGV Cinemas pledged to abide by all SOP outlined by the government.

“We are eager to welcome moviegoers back to TGV.”

However, only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter the cinema, and must show their digital vaccination certificate when requested.

TGV theatres will be operating at 50% capacity to ensure proper social distancing, and only those aged 18 and above will be admitted.