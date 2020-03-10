Businesses taking steps to fight Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Entertainment outlets are taking precautionary measues to fight Covid-19 amid a decline in visitors.

MBO Cinemas chief operating officer Cheah Chun Wai (pix) said the number of customers has declined by more than 30% since January.

“With the decline in admissions, box office and concession revenue has also been impacted,” he told theSun yesterday.

Cheah said MBO Cinemas has applied smart-coat technology in all their family halls and playgrounds to ensure the elimination of bacteria and viruses.

“Daily cleaning of cinema walkways and halls are done continuously, while hand sanitisers are available for cinema-goers.”

Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) public relations and branding manager Sharmine Ishak said while cinema-goers are generally more cautious, they remain undeterred if it is a film that they have been looking forward to.

“Highly-anticipated films and blockbuster titles continue to attract a crowd.”

Sharmine said that GSC are sanitising and cleaning its cinemas more frequently, especially e-ticketing kiosks, hand railings, escalators, door handles and cinema seats.

“We also provide our customers alcohol hand rubs and hand sanitisers, which are placed at our concessions stands, box office counters and checkpoints.

“Additionally, we use our cinema TVs and social media to run advisories on Covid-19 precautionary measures.”

Sunway Malls & Theme Parks chief executive officer H. C. Chan said Sunway malls have not experienced significant fallout as they are driven largely by locals and not tourists.

In a statement yesterday, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur said they are monitoring this low season on a daily basis and are still compiling sales figures and trend studies for February to determine the impact of the virus on retailers.

A Grab spokesman said the e-hailing service had issued a circular to its drivers, delivery partners and staff advising them on precautionary steps to take.

“They have been reminded to wear a mask while ferrying passengers or delivering food orders, as well as to seek immediate medical attention if they are feeling unwell.”