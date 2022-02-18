Businessman carrying title ‘Datuk’ charged with CBT involving RM5 mln

IPOH: A director of a company carrying the title ‘Datuk’ was charged in the Sessions Court here today with criminal breach of trust involving Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (Mitra) funds amounting to over RM5 million.

L. Ragu Raman, 52, pleaded not guilty after the charges against him were read before Judge M Bakri Abd Majid.

The accused was charged as a director of Ternakan Kamran Sdn Bhd of committing six counts of CBT involving MITRA funds with the amounts RM3,562,725.86, RM300,000, RM500,000, RM300,000, RM400,000 and RM120,000, respectively.

All the offences were allegedly committed at CIMB Bank’s Teluk Intan Branch in Jalan Pasar, Teluk Intan on Jan 29 and Aug 18, 2021, with charges framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping and fine, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Afiqah Izzati Mazlan requested the court to set bail at RM100,000 for all charges.

However, lawyer S. Prekash who represented the accused, requested for the bail to be reduced to RM20,000.

The court allowed the accused bail at RM50,000 in one surety, with the additional condition that his passport is surrendered to the court until the case is completed.

M Bakri then set April 21 for mention. — Bernama