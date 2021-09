IPOH: A businessman who was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here last January with causing grievous hurt to a security guard of a condominium was brought to the court again today to face an amended charge with murder, following the death of the victim last month.

The charge was amended after the police reclassified the death of the security guard, who was attacked while on duty at the swimming pool of the condominium here in December last year, as a murder case.

However, no plea was recorded from Ahmad Noor Azhar Muhammad, 33, after the amended charge was read out to him before Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus.

According to the charge, Ahmad Noor Azhar was charged with murdering S. Thava Sagayam, 64, on the 7th floor of Menara Majestic, Jalan CM Yusuff here, between 8 am and 9.30 am on Dec 29 last year.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence upon conviction.

Prior to this, he was charged under Section 335 of the same law with voluntarily causing hurt on provocation.

The court set Oct 18 for mention.

State prosecution directior Azlina Rasdi prosecuted, while lawyer Ariff Azami Hussein represented the accused.- Bernama