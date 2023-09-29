Businessman charged with causing hurt to Indonesian maid

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to an Indonesian domestic helper with a vacuum cleaner.

Lee Chee Huat, 46, was charged with committing the offence on Darsinih, 29, at an apartment unit in Metro Prima, Sentul here, at about 10.30 am, last Friday (Sept 22).

The charge, under Section 324 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum prison sentence of 10 years or with a fine or whipping or any two of the punishments, if found guilty.

Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim allowed Lee bail of RM2,500 with one surety and also ordered him to report himself at the nearest police station once a month pending disposal of the case.

The court set Nov 3 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin Akbal prosecuted, while lawyer Vincent Chew represented Lee.-Bernama