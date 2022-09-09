Businessman charged with cheating Datin Seri of RM150,000 over investment

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman was charged in the Sessions Court here today for allegedly duping a Datin Seri over an Islamic fund investment five years ago.

Calvin Damian Wong, 30, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Judge Datin Sabariah Othman.

The man allegedly deceived Datin Seri Alauyah Jaafar, 58, by tricking the victim in a PIOF (Public Mutual) investment with a high return which prompted the victim to hand over RM150,000 through a cheque into the account of the accused’s company.

The offence was believed to have been committed at a restaurant in a shopping centre at 7 pm on April 25, 2017, under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum of 10 years in jail and whipping and is liable to a fine if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Aqilah Ishak proposed bail at RM25,000 in one surety while the accused who was not represented appealed for bail to be reduced.

The court allowed bail at RM25,000 with one guarantor and set Oct 12 for re-mention of the case. - Bernama