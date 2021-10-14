Businessman charged with evading customs duty

SEPANG: A businessman pleaded not guilty to three charges in relation to duty and tax evasion for the importation of firearms in separate proceedings at the Sessions Court and Magistrate’s Court here today.

Zaikry Sany Mohd Isa, 43, claimed trial after the charges were read out to him before Judge Noorhisham Mohd Jaafar and Magistrate Ayuni Izzati Sulaiman.

In the Sessions Court, Zaikry Sany was charged with making a false declaration for the importation of 50 units of pistols and 70 units of shotguns with a tax value of RM20,229.73 in a Customs Form at MASkargo Kompleks Free Commercial Zone (FCZ), Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA ), Sepang on July 20, 2016.

For the offence, he was charged under Section 88 (c) of the Goods and Services Tax Act 2014, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a maximum sentence of five years jail or both.

In the Magistrate’s Court, Zaikry Sany was charged with making a false declaration in the Customs Form to obtain duty exemption under the Customs Duties (Exemption) Order 2013 at MASkargo Kompleks FCZ, KLIA, Sepang on the same date.

The charge, under Section 133(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967, carries a jail term not exceeding five years or a fine not exceeding RM500,000, or both.

The businessman was also charged with fraudulently evading import duty of RM77,806.65 under the Customs Duties Order 2012 (Section XIX, Chapter 93) on 50 units of pistols and 70 units of shotguns by using a Customs declaration form.

The charge provides a minimum fine of 10 times the amount of duty and a maximum fine of 20 times the amount of duty or up to three years’ jail, or both, if convicted.

The court fixed Nov 26 for mention of the case. — Bernama