Businessman charged with falsifying invoices, purchase orders worth RM13.8m

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 12 counts of falsifying invoices and purchase orders, worth RM13.8 million, three years ago.

Ng Shih Chiow (pix), 50, pleaded not guilty after all the charges against him were read before Judge Rozina Ayob.

For the first to 10th charges, Ng is accused of conspiring with Cheng Choon Choon, who is the company manager of Accucom Solutions PLT and Golden Infor Services, to falsify 10 invoices, worth RM8.7 million, for the purpose of cheating.

He is accused of committing the act at Wisma Revenue, No 12, Jalan Udang Harimau 2, Kepong Business Park here, between May 22, 2020, and Aug 8, 2022.

For the 11th and 12th charges, the accused is charged with conspiring with Cheng, who is also the manager of Omega Dynasty Sdn Bhd, by falsifying two purchase orders, worth RM5.1 million, for the purpose of cheating, at the same location, between April 7 and May 12, 2022.

All the charges are framed under Section 468 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 109 of the same law, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of seven years and a fine, if convicted.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutor, Allan Suman Pillai, proposed bail of RM500,000 in one surety, with the additional condition that the accused report to the MACC office once a month until the disposal of the case.

Lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad, who represented the accused, told the court that his client’s passport is in the custody of the MACC for further investigation.

He also requested that his client be given until tomorrow to pay the bail, on the grounds that the accused was having problems with the bank as his account was frozen during the investigation, and informed the court that the accused’s wife and sister would act as sureties.

The court allowed the accused a bail of RM500,000 in one surety, and ordered him to report to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya once a month until the disposal of the case. The court also fixed July 18 for re-mention. - Bernama