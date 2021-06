SHAH ALAM: A businessman was charged in the Sessions Court here today with receiving RM132,900 in deposit from an individual without a valid licence, five years ago.

Razrul Anwar Rusli, 40, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge against him was read out before Judge Herlina Sulaiman.

He is alleged to have committed the offence with Muhammad Faizal Mohd Zazali and Mohamad Fauzi Mohd Zazali at Jalan Lapangan Terbang Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, Subang, between July and Sept 2017.

The charge, under Section 137 (1) of the Financial Services Act 2013, punishable under Section 137 (2) of the same law, carries a maximum jail term of 10 years or a fine of up to RM50 million or both, upon conviction.

Herlina set bail at RM8,000 with one surety and ordered him to report to the nearest police station every month. The court set Aug 25 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Khairul Aisamuddin Abdul Rahman appeared for the prosecution while Razrul Anwar was represented by counsel Nur Ermashawani Rusli. — Bernama