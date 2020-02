KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of making a Facebook posting of a threatening nature against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) over the sale of Tabung Haji assets.

Nor Zigan Mohd Tori, 47, made the plea before Judge M.M Edwin Paramjothy.

He is alleged to have knowingly created and initiated communication of a threatening nature against others on the Facebook account ‘Zihan Tori’ at 8.06am on Feb 18.

The posting was read at the office of the Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation Division, Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, 28th Floor, KPJ Tower, Wangsa Maju, here at 2.30pm on Feb 18.

He was charged under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and could be penalised under Section 233 (3) of the same Act, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to one year, or both, and shall also be liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for every day during which the offence is continued after conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Syahieza Md Hadzaid suggested bail at RM20,000 in one surety, while lawyer Sharil Azwan Nizan, who represented Nor Zigan, sought a lower amount on grounds that the accused has a child and wife to care for.

The court allowed him bail of RM6,000 in one surety and set March 30 for mention. — Bernama