Businessman charged with masquerading as Tengku Mahkota Pahang’s private secretary

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman with the title “Datuk” was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today for attempting to deceive by impersonating as the private secretary of the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang two years ago.

Datuk Redzuan Zainuddin, 40, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Magistrate Nadia Othman.

Redzuan was accused of trying to dupe the acting chief executive officer of a bank subsidiary, Abd Samad Khalid, 58, by impersonating as the private secretary (SUS) to the Tengku Mahkota Pahang / Pahang Regent thereby prompting the victim to appoint the accused as a trustee member of Bank Rakyat Foundation.

The offence was committed at Menara 1, Menara Kembar Bank Rakyat, Brickfields here at 2.14 pm on March 27 2020, under Section 419 of the Penal Code read together with Section 511 of the same code which carries a maximum of seven years imprisonment or fine or both if found guilty.

The prosecuting officer ASP Nom Phot Prackdit proposed bail at RM10,000 for the accused while counsel Ramalinggam who is representing Redzuan sought minimal bail as his client is married with eight children.

The court set bail at RM5,000 in one surety and fixed Oct 25 for re-mention of the case. - Bernama