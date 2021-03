KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman with the title “Datuk Seri” was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today on three counts of molesting and insulting the modesty of his 21-year-old daughter.

However, the man, who owns several convenience shops in the Klang Valley, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia.

The 49-year-old businessman was charged with two counts of molesting the girl by using force with intent to outrage her modesty on two occasions, in the living room and in front of a bedroom of a house in Sentul here on July 16 last year and last Jan 9.

The charges were made under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, or with fine, or with whipping, or any two of the punishments, if found guilty.

The man, who has for children, was also charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code with uttering words intended to insult the girl’s modesty in a Mercedes Benz car here between 12.45 am and 1 am on July 17 last year.

The court allowed him bail of RM25,000 with one surety for all charges.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court and to not intimidate witnesses in the case.

The court set April 27 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Josiendra Abu Senin prosecuted, while lawyer M. Puravalen represented the accused.- Bernama