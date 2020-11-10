Businessman charged with murder of site engineer

SEPANG: A businessman was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a site engineer, whose charred remains were found in a torched vehicle near in Kota Warisan, Sepang on Oct 28.

The accused, P. Vijayan, 42, nodded and said he understood but no plea was recorded after the charge against him was read out by an interpreter before Magistrate Ayuni Izzaty Sulaiman.

He was accused of murdering K. Seri Ganis Kanapathy Pillay, 42, on Oct 28, between 2.38am to 4.50am, in the area next to Jalan Airport City 2, Airport Business Centre, Kota Warisan here.

The media on Oct 28 reported the discovery of the charred remains of a man in a torched sports utility vehicle (SUV) near Kota Warisan here.

Vijayan was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries a mandatory death sentence if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Nasharina Nazlan prosecuted while the accused was not represented.

The court set Feb 8 for re-mention. — Bernama