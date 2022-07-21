Businessman charged with posting offensive posting on Najib, Rosmah on Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge with improper use of the network service by posting an offensive posting on former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, eight years ago.

Syed Ahmad Saifullah Hashim, 33, was charged with uploading a post which read “the plane boarded by the PM and his wife on their way home from Perth disappeared from the radar and was found crashed in the South Sumatra Sea. Al-Fatihah” on the Facebook with the profile name “Syed Saifullah”.

He was charged with committing the act with intent to offend others between April 2 and 4, 2014, with the posting read 11.35 pm at a premises at Plaza Pekeliling Jalan Kampar, Off Jalan Ipoh, Sentul here on April 4, 2014.

The charge, under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and is punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same law, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year and can also be fined RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

Judge Nor Hasniah Ab Razak allowed him bail of RM4,000 with one surety and prohibited him from making any posting of the social media pending disposal of the case.

She set Aug 15 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Najihah Farhana Che Awang prosecuted, while Syed Ahmad Saifullah was unrepresented. - Bernama