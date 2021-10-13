Businessman charged with trafficking in more than 300 kg drug

TAWAU: A businessman was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking in more than 303 kilogrammes of Methamphetamine into the country.

However, no plea was recorded from Tai Chee Khiong, 49, after the charge was read out before High Court deputy registrar Amir Shah Amir Hassan.

Tai was charged with trafficking 303.15 kilogrammes of Methamphetamine in Kampung Batu Payung at 7.30pm last Sept 6.

Amir Shah set Nov 29 for mention pending the chemist report.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer ASP Dayang Nur Azarinawaty Awang Kachee, while Tai was unrepresented. — Bernama