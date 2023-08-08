Businessman charged with wife’s murder in Kajang

KAJANG: A businessman was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his 38-year-old wife last month.

Mohamed Imran Mohamed Yunos, 32, only nodded in understanding after the charge was read against him before Magistrate Syahrul Sazly Md Sain. However, no confession was recorded as the murder case is under the purview of the High Court

According to the charge sheet, the man is accused of causing the death of Azween Noor Alias, in a unit of Sutera Pines Apartments, Jalan Sutera Pines here, between 8 pm and 10.30 pm, on July 22.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides the death penalty upon conviction.

Syahrul Sazly fixed Sept 13 for the submission of documents related to the case.

Bernama previously reported that a woman, believed to have been beaten, died while seeking treatment at a private hospital in Kajang.

Police received a report regarding the victim’s death from a nurse at the hospital, after realising that the woman was unconscious with bruises and injuries all over her body.

The accused who fled to Johor, was arrested by the police on July 31 while hiding in Senai. Police also seized some tools believed to be related to the case. - Bernama