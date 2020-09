BUTTERWORT: A businessman pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to two counts of soliciting and receiving a bribe amounting to RM615,000.

Chan Eng Leong, 46, made the plea after the charges against him were read out by a court interpreter before judge Ahmad Azhari Abdul Hamid.

On the first count, the accused was charged with corruptly soliciting USD 150,000 from Goh Choon Kim as an inducement to settle the case involving Goh Kim Heong who was allegedly being investigated by the police under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

He was alleged to have committed the offence at the Vangohh Eminent Hotel office, Jalan Machang Bubok 2, Taman Machang Bubok Bukit Mertajam at about 5pm between March 30 and 31 last year.

For the second charge, Chan was accused of corruptly receiving RM615,000 for the same purpose at the Global Tobacco Manufactures office at Jalan Bukit Teh, Machang Bubok, Bukit Mertajam at about 5pm on April 1 last year.

The charges are framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) 2009 and punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act.

If convicted, the accused may face a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM250,000 with two sureties for both charges and ordered him to surrender his passport as well as report to the MACC office once a month.

Judge Ahmad Azhari also set Oct 23 for re-mention. — Bernama